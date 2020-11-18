Photo : Alistair Berg ( Getty Images )

A lot of us have reached the point of quarantine where we simultaneously resent and find odd solace in the sight of a telltale Zoom window, which now serves as both a lingering reminder of the ceaseless hell of a pandemic and a bit of a saving grace for those of us still taking things seriously. Yes, some of us might prefer to celebrate the holidays with out families in person, but a lot of us are perfectly willing to lob pointed political commentary towards our pearl-clutching aunts from the safety of our homes. So it’s probably a good thing that Zoom has lifted the 40-minute limit for Thanksgiving day, making drawn-out, thoroughly uncomfortable dinners a possibility for us once again. (And participating in the holiday with people that you actually, unironically enjoy is also an option for you weirdos who like to “protect your peace” and “engage in fulfilling interactions .” Zoom’s good for that, too. )

“As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don’t get cut short,” the company tweeted from its official account on November 10. The development comes as hospitalization rates continue to steadily rise in America. While the CD C has offered tips on how to safely gather for Thanksgiving, it also implores all of us to consider the virtual dinners that Zoom is attempting to encourage with its momentary show of grace. You can read up on the CDC’s tips for safe celebrations on its website.