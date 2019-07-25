Screenshot: Zombieland: Double Tap (YouTube)

Zombieland: Double Tap is doubling down on the silliness of the 2009 original in the film’s first trailer, which finds our central foursome storming the White House, smoking reefer, and meeting a bizarro version of their clan led by Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch.



Director Ruben Fleischer and the original screenwriters have also returned for the beefed-up sequel, which appears to be lighter on zombies than it is on flesh. In addition to Wilson and Middleditch, Double Tap will welcome the decidedly un-undead likes of Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson, and Avan Jogia. That said, the crew has become quite adept at crowbar’ing zombies into dust and slicing ‘em up via thresher.

Advertisement

Can Bill Murray’s cameo in the original be topped? We’ll find out on October 11.