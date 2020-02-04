Zola Jesus is Amy Klobuchar's cousin, still voting for Bernie Sanders

Photo : Vivien Killilea ( Getty Images )

When it comes time to vote, the only thing that should matter is your own (hopefully informed) opinion, conscience, and the ballot in front of you. That said, all sorts of other junk can come creeping in to influence your choice that really shouldn’t matter. Well, if you need a bit of inspiration to ignore anything but your own, personal political beliefs during this year’s elections, consider this: Musician Zola Jesus (née Nicole Hummel) is actually related to one of Bernie Sanders’ competitors for the Democratic nominations and, Thanksgiving dinner table conversation be damned, she’s voting for him anyway.

Hummel tweeted this unexpected news yesterday by stating that she’s “not fucking around with my Bernie support.” “He’s running against my cousin,” the post continues. “I’m going against bloodlines for this shit!” A little while later, after a bunch of replies figured it out anyway, she confirmed who the cousin in question is through a tweet comprised of “klobuchar,” that straight-mouthed unimpressed smiley, and the Slovenian flag.



The obvious jokes, based around Klobuchar’s reputation as a nightmarish boss, appeared soon afterward ...



... and were accompanied with a note on how surprising the relation is (as illustrated through another, unexpected family tie).



In retrospect, finding out that Hummel is related to Klobuchar really didn’t turn out to be the most surprising development in American politics yesterday. Still, in case you’re wondering how her opinions relate to the ongoing shitshow that is the Iowa caucus, she has a comment on that, too:



