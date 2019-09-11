Image: Boomerang

For 50 years, Scooby Doo and his perpetually meddling friends at Mystery Incorporated have uncovered countless dastardly deeds and perplexing grudges, one near-abandoned building at a time. On a few occasions they’ve been joined by a roster of famous friends, like the Harlem Globetrotters, KISS, and Bobby Flay that one time. These days, the gang continues to sniff out shifty-eyed culprits alongside even more celebrities in Scooby Doo And Guess Who?, which airs weekly on Boomerang’s dedicated streaming service. Past guests have included Jim Gaffigan, Weird Al Yankovic, and Sia, along with more abstract figures like Wonder Woman, the Supernatural crew, and Sherlock Holmes. This Thursday, Kenan Thompson joins Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby as he prepares for his one-man show—that is, of course, if he can survive the antics of a ghostly clown. Check out the exclusive clip below from the episode titled “Quit Clowning.”

Per a network rep, Boomerang is celebrating Scooby’s 50th birthday this weekend by streaming all things Scooby-Doo via the app, for free, starting this Friday.