Zoe Saldana to star in Reese Witherspoon’s new Netflix production, From Scratch

Reese Witherspoon’s Oprah-like efforts to take over multiple worlds of media continue. She’s drawing on a volume from her own Reese’s Book Club to create a new Netflix limited series: Tembi Locke’s autobiographical romance From Scratch, which sounds like a cross between Under The Tuscan Sun and Love Story. As Variety describes it, the story “ follows an American woman as she falls in love with a Sicilian man while studying abroad in Italy then builds a life with him in the United States. When she unexpectedly loses him to illness, she is challenged to pull herself through grief so she can raise their daughter as they would have raised her together: with hope, joy and infinite love.”

Variety also announces that Zoe Saldana will star in and also executive produce the series. The production will be somewhat of a family affair: Tembi Locke’s sister Attica Locke will serve as showrunner and also executive produce, and Saldana’s sisters Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana will co-produce. Witherspoon has also recently been an executive producer on her series Big Little Lies and The Morning Show, and is currently producing and starring in the Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere with Kerry Washington, based on Celeste Ng’s novel.