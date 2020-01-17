Zoë Kravitz scours the wreckage of her love life in this trailer for Hulu's High Fidelity series

Screenshot : Hulu ( YouTube

It’s okay to be skeptical of Hulu’s riff on High Fidelity, the 1995 Nick Hornby novel that became the beloved 2000 film starring John Cusack. The first full trailer for the series apes some of the original film’s best scenes, and reveals that Zoë Kravitz’s lead is still named Rob.

But it’s also clear that the series has its own aesthetic, airier and more amiable. And shifting the location from a hip Chicago neighborhood to the gentrifying Crown Heights corner of Brooklyn should allow for some deft satire, especially considering record stores, vinyl, and cassettes hold a much different place in culture now than they did 20 years ago. Besides, the concept of unpacking a relationship through pop culture is universal; failed romantic relationships will forever be compartmentalized by the music, movies, and books you shared. Also, Natasha Lyonne directed an episode. This could be good!

Kravitz, whose mother, Lisa Bonet, co-starred alongside Cusack in the original, is an executive producer in addition to leading the cast. She’ll star with Dolemite Is My Name’s Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

High Fidelity premieres on Hulu on Valentine’s Day.