Photo : Leon Bennett ( Getty Images ) , Albert L. Ortega ( Getty Images ) , Karwai Tang ( Getty Images ) , Bonnie Biess ( Getty Images ) , Steve Granitz/WireImage ( Getty Images ) , Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Here’s a quick little dose of star-studded action spectacular fun: An all-women, shockingly star-studded take on that first-person stunt-person brawl that went around on social media last week. Organized by Hollywood stuntwoman supreme Zoë Bell, the video follows the same format as the original—each participant pretends to get hit, then launches an attack at their next “opponent ”— except with the caveat of featuring some of the most bankable female action stars in recent memory.

Things get off to a good start as Bell hands the ball off to Lucy Lawless, who gives a fist full of chakram to stuntwoman Tara Macken, who hits Drew Barrymore, who strikes back at Juliette Lewis , etc. The full video is a little more than 5 minutes in length, and features both some great stunts, and performances from everybody ranging from Scarlett Johansson, to Halle Berry, to Margot Robbie, to Rosie Perez, to Daryl Hannah, to Florence Pugh—who handily wins the day by being extra choosy about her improvised weapon of choice.

Everyone involved is clearly having a blast showing off their stuntwork chops and creative ideas ; the end result is a little bit like a high-impact game of telephone, except with way more brutal elbow drops.