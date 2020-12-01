Screenshot : HBO

HBO’s Euphoria has it both ways, depicting high school as both a glittering orgy fueled by designer drugs and the reason we spiral into days-long spells of depression underscored by Love Island marathons. It is as fantastic as it is relatable, so there’s ample reason to be stoked for its upcoming Christmas special, the first part of which airs this weekend. HBO Max dropped a trailer for it this week.

It’s a short teaser, with Zendaya—ahem, Emmy Award winner Zendaya—reflecting on the events of the season one finale as her endless inner monologue pings around her brain. The appearance of her sponsor (Colman Domingo) is a welcome one, making it clear that she plans on confronting her relapse head- on . In our recent Random Roles interview with Domingo, the actor teased that the “really beautiful” episode is comprised entirely of he and Zendaya’s Rue. Lots to unpack, we imagine.

Watch it below.

The first part of Euphoria’s Christmas special lands on the streamer on December 6.