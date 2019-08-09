Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Zendaya grew up on Disney Channel and has since given us one of the best songs from The Greatest Showman and a memorable turn as MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home and its sequel. She now stars in HBO’s saucy Euphoria, which just wrapped its intense first season. What you might not know, though, is that she used to post fire shots of her equally intense outfits on her Instagram, and her fans will not leave her alone about it.



Twitter user @fatherlyjada shared a supercut of her old photos with Mindless Behavior and Diggy Simmons’ “Mrs. Right,” a song that came out around the same time that the kids were stamping Hello Kitty on everything and editing their photos with a tie-dyed, over-exposed filter on top. No shade at all though, because if you didn’t do this in middle or high school in 2012, did you even experience adolescence? Basically, this just proves Zendaya knows the struggle of old, embarrassing photos, and she wants you to know that she’s “worked to [sic] hard for this shit.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans kept coming, though, as is their wont, but it’s all in good fun. It’s also fun to see one of Hollywood’s most promising young actresses gamely indulging some jokes about her old Instas. With or without her Hello Kitty earphones, Zendaya’s really out here killing the game.