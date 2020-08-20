Screenshot : Justice League

This Saturday, when the DC FanDome descends on cyberspace, it’ll be carrying—among other things—a teaser for Zack Snyder’s new HBO Max director’s cut of Justice League (a.k.a. “the Snyder Cut”). To build up some hype for a thing that some people have already decided is their favorite movie of all time, Snyder shared a 20-second teaser teaser on Twitter, hinting at some of the exciting new things you’ll see in his new version of Justice League. Then again, to all but the most dedicated Snyder Cut believers, these 20 seconds look a lot like what you would’ve seen in the original version of Justice League. Everything has a new blue tint, which is exciting, but there’s no sign of Darkseid or Superman’s black suit (the two most notable things we know this new cut is adding). Hopefully we’ll see more of that stuff in the next teaser during DC’s FanDome. All of that money has to be going somewhere, right?