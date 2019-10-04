Zack Snyder reveals plot details and a time of release for Army Of The Dead

Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images )

While his devotees are still loudly lobbying for the release of his infamous director’s cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder has his sights on his current project, Army Of The Dead. The follow-up to Snyder’s 2004 horror remake, Dawn Of The Dead, is heading to Netflix and while the plot has been largely kept under wraps up to this point, the director recently let a few plot points and a ballpark release date slip to radio station WMMR. Here’s what he had to share from the set, per Dead Central:

“The movie takes place in Las Vegas. A zombie plague hits Vegas, and they’re able to contain the virus to the city – they build a wall out of shipping containers. And then the city falls. And six years later, one of the casino owners hires this group of zombie soldiers to go get his money that he left in a safe in the casino. It’s coming out on Netflix next winter.”

Advertisement

Army Of The Dead will star Dave Bautista. Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Samantha Win, and Rich Cetrone. The original Dawn Of The Dead just celebrated its 40th birthday back in April.