Zack Snyder has taken steps to comply with our demand that he explain himself, Re: last week’s blurry photo of Jared Leto’s Nu-Nu Metal Joker in the Snyder Cut of Justice League. The filmmaker has taken to Vanity Fair to (quite literally) clear things up with a set of very tasteful black-and-white photos of a Joker that appears to have picked the entirely wrong fucking time in history to enter a Marilyn Manson phase. Like you, this Joker has also been growing out his hair in quar:



Per Vanity Fair, this iteration of the Joker appears to Ben Affleck’s Batman in another one of those post-apocalyptic Darkseid dream sequences. Snyder says he always planned to eventually have this Joker and Batman share the screen, and being allowed to complete his cut of Justice League presented the opportunity to deliver some version of that. It’s unclear how many minutes of the film’s four-hour runtime will be devoted to Leto’s Joker, whom the article describes as the “ Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come,” which is funny because Leto looks like the Ghost of Keith Raniere’s Past.

When pressed further to explain himself, like a child being interrogated about his stick figure doodles, Snyder conceded that he also has no idea why Joker looks like that and cannot account for the absence of his face tats: “ Who knows what’s happened,” Snyder said. “I don’t know if he’s wearing makeup, I don’t know what’s happening. It’s hard to say exactly.”

I DON’T KNOW WHAT’S HAPPENING. IT’S HARD TO SAY EXACTLY. Mantra for the ages.