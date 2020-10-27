Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Zack and Kelly are still together and nothing hurts in the new Saved By The Bell trailer

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming Distractions Saved By The Bell Peacock Reboot Trailer Mark-Paul Gosselaar Mario Lopez Elizabeth Berkley
Slater playing the keys is Screech erasure.
Screenshot: NBCUniversal

Wow. Oh, wow. There’s a lot going on in the new trailer for Peacock’s Saved By The Bell reimagining. Zack and Kelly, together again. A “Friends Forever” cover. The Max remaining unchanged after 30 years.

But the reboot isn’t just a bundle of references (which is good; we can’t imagine too many Gen Z’ers are as versed in the bygone series as us ancient millennials). Mitchell Hoog’s Mac Morris, the son of Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s Zack Morris, has some trash-like tendencies, while issues of wealth and privilege are baked into its story of students from underfunded California schools getting transferred to tony Bayside High.

Gosselaar is joined by Tiffani Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mario Lopez, all of whom will be resurrecting their roles from the original. Christopher Guest mainstay John Michael Higgins steps into the Mr. Belding role as Principal Toddman, while the new Bayside crew is comprised of Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez. Will there be nerds? There better be.

Watch the trailer below:

Saved By The Bell debuts on Peacock on November 25.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

