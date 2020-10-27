Slater playing the keys is Screech erasure. Screenshot : NBCUniversal

Wow. Oh, wow. There’s a lot going on in the new trailer for Peacock’s Saved By The Bell reimagining . Zack and Kelly, together again. A “Friends Forever” cover. The Max remaining unchanged after 30 years.

But the reboot isn’t just a bundle of references (which is good; we can’t imagine too many Gen Z’ers are as versed in the bygone series as us ancient millennials) . Mitchell Hoog’s Mac Morris , the son of Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s Zack Morris, has some trash-like tendencies, while issues of wealth and privilege are baked into its story of students from underfunded California schools getting transferred to tony Bayside High.

Gosselaar is joined by Tiffani Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mario Lopez, all of whom will be resurrecting their roles from the original. Christopher Guest mainstay John Michael Higgins steps into the Mr. Belding role as Principal Toddman, while the new Bayside crew is comprised of Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez. Will there be nerds? There better be.

Watch the trailer below:

Saved By The Bell debuts on Peacock on November 25.