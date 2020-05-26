Photo : NOS4A2 ( Joy Richardson, AMC )

Can someone be both hot and also, unequivocally and simultaneously, not? The answer to that question is: Zachary Quinto in NOS4A2. The tepidly-acclaimed AMC series adaptation of Joe Hill’s festively frightful novel is returning with a second, hopefully much-improved season on June 21. One thing is painfully clear from the full trailer below: Charlie Manx is in desperate need of a pedicure. In this way, Charlie Manx is not unlike your aunt Susan, who has complained about this very same need on Facebook for the past three months.



Okay, two things are clear in this trailer—the other being that NOS4A2's season season jumps ahead eight whole years. As happens within the novel, Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) begins a romantic relationship with Lou (Jonathan Langdon), the man who helped her survive Charlie Manx in the season one finale. Vic and Lou quickly have a son, Wayne (Jason David), and the narrative picks up some years after the events of season one, as a still-traumatized Vic struggles to move on with her life.

Advertisement

Zachary Quinto’s occasionally hot child-eating vampire retu rns with the help of Bing Partridge ( Olafur Darri Olafsson), and sets his sights on Wayne in an effort to get back at Vic. Unfortunately, Charlie Manx is also still very into Christmas, which is maybe his worst attribute.