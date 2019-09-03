It’s been a while since Zach Galifianakis interviewed a celeb between two ferns, but our patience has been justly rewarded with the first trailer for Between Two Ferns: The Movie. Scott Aukerman (of Comedy Bang! Bang! fame) returns to direct the fictional-ish version of Galifianakis in this feature-length version of the hilarious web series, featuring at least three times as many celebrities as usual—including “Matthew McConnagay,” who is very briefly murdered by an in-studio flood mishap. (Don’t worry, he lives.) For those concerned about Aukerman and Galifianakis’ ability to stretch the essentially non-existent plot of this thing into a whole damn movie, it appears they’ve cracked it: Zach and his friends (including comedian and podcast superstar Lauren Lapkus) embark on a road trip to interview various famous people and... well that’s it. That’s the plot—not that it really needs one.

Among those to be awkwardly questioned (and have their names delightfully butchered) between the titular ferns are Jon Hamm, Brie Larson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish, his holiness Keanu Reeves, John Cho, David Letterman, Adam Scott, Chance The Rapper, Rashida Jones, and Tessa Thompson. Arriving September 20 on Netflix, Between Two Ferns: The Movie also stars Peter Dinklage, Paul Rust, Will Ferrell, Hailee Steinfeld, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen.