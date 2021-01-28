Zach Braff (Greg Doherty/Getty Images), Gabrielle Union (David Livingston/Getty Images) Image : The A.V. Club

It’s been about a year and a half since Disney confirmed that it was planning to dig through its new collection of Fox assets in hopes of rebooting everything it possibly can for Disney+ , and now we have some more information about one of those reboots: According to Variety, Disney is moving forward with a new version of Cheaper By The Dozen with Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union starring as a pair of parents with a bunch of kids (we’re talking more than 10 but fewer than 13). Kenya Barris co-wrote the script and will serve as a producer, with Black-ish’s Gail Lerner directing.

The original Cheaper By The Dozen came out in 1950 and was based on a semi-autobiographical book by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey (who grew up in a house with a bunch of other kids, more than 11 but fewer than 20). It was remade in 2003 with Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as the parents, and that version got a sequel in 2005 about Hunt’s character having another dozen kids. Just kidding, it was actually about Eugene Levy and Carmen Electra fighting Martin/Hunt with their evil family of eight evil kids, and Wikipedia says that two characters watching Ice Age together was a plot point. Wikipedia also says the family went on a vacation to a fictional lake in Wisconsin called Lake Winnetka, even though Winnetka is town in freakin’ Illinois.

Anyway, Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union will be in this new movie, along with 12 other people. Or maybe the 12 kids will be CG characters? Or puppets? Get Grogu and some Muppets in there, Disney+! Send them to one of Wisconsin’s many actual lakes! (Maybe not the one Otis Redding died in, that might be too sad.)