Zach Braff and Donald Faison are doing a Scrubs podcast

Zach Braff, who was once on a show about a podcast, is now going to make a podcast about a show—though this will hopefully work out a little better than that did. As reported by Deadline, he’s following through on a tease he made earlier this year by recording a Scrubs rewatch podcast with his Scrubs buddy (and real-life buddy!) Donald Faison. Called Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald, the plan is for the podcast to follow Braff and Faison as they rewatch every episode of the comedy medical show, tell about behind-the-scenes stories, and answer fan questions. Deadline says there will also be special guests from the cast and crew of the show, including creator Bill Lawrence. Who knows, maybe they’ll talk about his idea for a Scrubs movie, which is entirely dependent on every member of the cast being so desperate for money that their only choice is to bring back Scrubs.

The first episode of the show, which is on iHeartRadio, is available now. (Note: Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald is produced by Joelle Monique, who is an A.V. Club contributor.)

This comes as Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey from The Office have found some success with their Office Ladies rewatch podcast, so clearly there’s a market for people who were on NBC TV shows to get back together and do podcasts where they talk about the TV show they were on. But who will be next? Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin? Jerry Seinfeld and Julia Louis-Dreyfus? They’re all probably too famous, but how about… James Michael Tyler and Maggie Wheeler? They can call it Friends Of Friends! We’re going to be rich! (Please don’t steal this idea and make millions of dollars from mattress ads, podcast companies.)