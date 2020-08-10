Zac Efron Photo : Astrid Stawiarz/Netflix ( Getty Images )

Zac Efron, years after graduating from High School Musical, is finally returning to Disney’s loving embrace: According to The Hollywood Reporter, he’s going to star in a Disney+ remake of Three Men And A Baby. Will Reichel wrote the script, with THR adding that it’s “unclear” how this will differ from the original and that the studio is still searching for a director—though, off the top of our collective heads, Zachary Quinto seems like a funny choice (we’ll let you do the math on that one, since explaining it would ruin what little humor was already there).

The original movie (though it is based on a French film called Trois Hommes Et Un Couffin) is about three men and a baby, with Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson playing the three men and some baby playing the baby. The basic premise is that they’re all cool bachelors who run afoul of some drug dealers while also trying to take care of a baby, which is the kind of paper-thin nonsense that happened in real life all the time in the late-’80s. Also, there’s the ghost of a little boy that is totally real and totally not a cardboard cutout that shows up later in the movie. It’s super spooky.

Efron will presumably be playing the Steve Guttenberg character (a writer), and while that may seem unfair to Efron fans, let’s break it down with science: The three men are Mustache Guy (Selleck), Handsome Guy (Danson), and Cute Guy Who Is Funny (Guttenberg). Efron doesn’t have a mustache and he’s no Ted freakin’ Danson, which only leaves the Guttenberg option. It’s not ideal for a guy who banks on his charm as much as Efron does, but it’s either that or grow a mustache. We don’t make the rules.

