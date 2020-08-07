Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

A few months back, twins Fred and Tim Williams went viral for a video in which they listened to Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” for the first time. It was pretty great! The pleasure of that particular reaction video is seeing two people discover a great song for the very first time, an experience also offered by videos of the twins hearing Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” and the Fugees cover of “Killing Me Softly,” among many others on the pair’s channel, Twins The New Trend. The same can be said of this one, but it’s also got its own very specific appeal: the blissful anticipation of waiting for these youngsters to hear Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” drum break for the first time.

It’s worth watching the video in full, but if you start at the beginning and realize that you’ve been waiting for this moment for all your life, hold on and watch the embed below, which is cued to the verse before the big reveal.

Tim came up with the channel as a means of broadening the pair’s musical horizons; he told People back in June that the hope is that they’ll “start a new trend to appreciate old music. We’re open to all genres.”

If, like us, you watch this particular video and promptly fall down a Twins The New Trend rabbit hole, you’ll discover reactions to songs by Amy Winehouse, The Carpenters, Foo Fighters, Jim Croce, Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, and many others. And should you do that, perhaps consider checking out the channel’s Patreon. And one more thing: DA dum DA dum DA dum DA dum DUM DUM.

