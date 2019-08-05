Photo: Archive Photos (Getty Images)

Paul W.S. Anderson’s Event Horizon is being turned into a series at Amazon, a company that may as well share the film’s ominous tagline: “Infinite Space, Infinite Terror.” This comes via Variety, who also says horror filmmaker Adam Wingard is behind the adaptation. Wingard, who’s behind the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong and has cult genre flicks like You’re Next and The Guest under his belt, said in a 2014 interview with Vice that the sci-fi spooker was a formative film for him in his youth.

Anderson’s 1997 film was panned upon its release, but has since been embraced for its cruelty, gore, and crackerjack premise, even if some of the effects are a touch hokey nowadays. Laurence Fishburne and Sam Neill starred as members of a rescue operation who, in their search for a vessel that strangely disappeared and reappeared after fucking with black holes, discover that the lost crew’s efforts resulted in them essentially creating a portal to hell. So, yeah, demons in space. It’s cool.

Neill referenced the movie this past April when the first-ever photo of a black hole began circulating.

Paramount is throwing its weight behind the project, bringing on the original producers, Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin, as executive producers alongside Wingard and Jeremy Platt, one of the producers behind 2016's The Void.