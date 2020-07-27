Photo : HBO

If beautiful young people learning about love, sex, and heartbreak in idyllic, exotic lands sounds like a good time, Luca Guadagnino’s got you covered. Next month, the Oscar-nominated Call Me By Your Name director will debut We Are Who We Are, a series following two American teens who find love and anguish on a U.S. military base in Italy.

Advertisement

It’s Jack Dylan Grazer stars as Fraser, a newcomer to the base that finds a companion in Jordan Kristine Seamón’s Caitlin, who integrates him into her circle as she sets his heart aflutter. What follows looks to be an impassioned exploration of friendship, love, sexual identity and parenting , with Chloë Sevigny and Alice Braga co-starring as Fraser’s mothers .

Watch the trailer below.

This is very much Guadagnino’s project, as the filmmaker served as showrunner, executive producer, writer, and director . Kid Cudi, Tom Mercier, Faith Alabi, and Francesca Scorsese round out the cast of the series, which lands on HBO and HBO Max on September 14.