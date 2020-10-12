Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Young, hot Alfred will meet young, hot Lucius Fox in second season of EPIX's Pennyworth

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsPennyworthEPIXLucius Fox
Save
Pennyworth
Pennyworth
Screenshot: EPIX

Pennyworth, the only show where you get to see Batman’s butler fuck, returns to EPIX in December for the first half of its second season. We weren’t too hot on the Batman prequel’s first outing, but the fast-paced spy series’ new episodes promise the introduction of a key character in the DC universe: Lucius Fox.

Advertisement

Lucius, who was played by Morgan Freeman in Christopher Nolan’s Batman films and Chris Chalk on Gotham, will here be portrayed by His Dark Materials’ Simon Manyonda. Described in a press release as “a young American scientist, precise to the point of pedantry, deliberately calm, honest, and direct to a fault,” the character will no doubt be introducing some new tools into Alfie’s arsenal.

You can catch a brief glimpse of him in the below trailer for the season, which also counts Altered Carbon’s James Purefoy among its main cast.

Pennyworth returns on December 13. After airing two episodes and a two-part mid-season finale, the show will return with additional episodes sometimes in 2021.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The Haunting Of Bly Manor misses the mark with Dani’s backstory

A breathtaking final season wraps up Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts’ short but potent tenure

The Boys wraps its 2nd season with a frenzied finale and a frustrating false equivalency

Nothing is as it seems in The Haunting Of Bly Manor