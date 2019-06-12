Screenshot: Pennyworth (EPIX)

EPIX has been teasing its DC series about a hot, young Alfred Pennyworth who, years before cleaning up after Batman, was a badass spy with a rapier wit. We’ve seen a few teasers, but now the show’s got a full trailer that sets up Alfred’s partnership with Thomas Wayne and the criminal conspiracy in which the pair find themselves.

Jack Bannon stars in the ‘60s-set series, wielding knives and guns that pale against his sexual prowess, which is on full display in the below clip.

Who wants to bet the season ends with the birth of Bruce Wayne? It all goes down when Pennyworth premieres on EPIX on July 28.