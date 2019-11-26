You'll never guess which former Grey's Anatomy actor got a show on Fox News' streaming service

12 years after getting fired from Grey’s Anatomy for calling co-star T.R. Knight a homophobic slur, Isaiah Washington is going to the exact place where you’d expect him to go: Fox News. Well, technically he’s going to the company’s Fox Nation streaming service, but that’s basically just Fox News with less… prestige. This unsurprising news comes from The Wrap, which says Washington will host an untitled travel/cooking show where he cooks with “everyday Americans and celebrities inside their own kitchens.” Along the way, they’ll “chat about their cultures, traditions, and the 2020 election.” So make that an untitled travel/cooking/politics show, which just sounds like a blast when you consider the caliber of “celebrities” that are going to want to appear on Fox News’ streaming platform with the guy who got fired from Grey’s Anatomy.

The Wrap points out that Washington has made an effort to do fewer homophobic things since 2007, joining other Hollywood-types in public condemnations of anti-LGBTQ legislation, and he’s also been an advocate against police brutality. That being said, he’s also become a bit of a Trumper recently, with Newsweek reporting that he gave an interview to Fox Nation earlier this year in which he noted that there are a lot of “conservative or centric libertarian-minded [famous people] that really care about other people,” but they’re afraid to “come out of the closet” as conservatives—which is an extremely fun choice of words for, you know, the guy who got fired from that show for doing the thing he did.

Washington’s Fox nation show doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but if you’re the kind of person reading this, you’re probably not the kind of person who actually wants to watch it. If you are, though, feel free to leave a mean comment below.