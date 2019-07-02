Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters this week, but this is most certainly not a new trailer for that movie. Instead, it’s 20th Century Fox shrewdly capitalizing on the release of the new Spider-Man sequel by releasing a trailer for another big movie starring Tom Holland—or his voice, anyway. Spies In Disguise brings together blockbuster newbie Holland and OG blockbuster champ Will Smith for the latest animated adventure from Fox Animation and Blue Sky. Smith stars as a charismatic and wildly talented super spy named Lance Sterling opposite Holland’s nerdy scientist named Walter—the Q to Smith’s Bond, if you will. Things take a wacky turn when Lance unwittingly consumes Walter’s latest invention, which transforms Lance into a pigeon. Shenanigans and hilarity ensue, etc. Actually, Spies In Disguise seems pretty okay, but the trailer becomes legitimately funny when Smith’s super spy becomes a pigeon. There’s just something inherently funny about cartoon pigeons and their spastic head movements and big eyes.

Holland and Smith aren’t the only big names in the cast: Spies In Disguise also features the voices of Ben Mendelsohn, Rashida Jones, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka. Here’s the official synopsis for the film, which arrives this Christmas:

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is ... not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise - transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic... pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril. “Spies in Disguise” flies into theaters this Christmas.