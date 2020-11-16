Photo : Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage ( Getty Images )

Viral rapper, snitch, and general scourge Tekashi 6ix9ine is free from both prison and house arrest as of this past August, so you can bet he’ll be streaming Hulu’s new documentary about him. It’s out now, and the streamer just dropped a trailer for the tumultuous story of Snoop Dogg’s least favorite artist .

6ix9ine, if you’re blissfully unaware, is the stage name of Danny Hernandez, who in 2019 pleaded guilty to nine separate felony charged associated with his involvement in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, which he joined to boost his street cred following the success of his first single, “GUMMO.” H is reckless flirtation with gang life is explored in 69: The Saga Of Danny Hernandez, per the below trailer, as is the tragedy of his violent stage persona growing to consume the actual humanity of the Brooklyn native.

Check it out below:

Here’s a synopsis:

Part investigative documentary, part real-life gangster movie, 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez unpacks the life of polarizing rap sensation and internet troll Tekashi69. One of the most controversial figures in contemporary pop culture, 69 repeatedly broke the internet with his sensationalist music videos and social media beefs before infamously testifying against Brooklyn gang the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in a landmark trial. Director Vikram Gandhi (KUMARÉ, BARRY) gets up close and personal with the neighborhood locals who knew 69 when he was still just Danny Hernandez—before the hard-core persona and the face tattoos—to chronicle his meteoric rise and fall from fame and probe the harsh extremes of addiction to fame in the digital era.

Hulu’s documentary is separate from a Rolling Stone-produced docuseries about 6ix9ine that’s being developed by Showtime. Like it or not, you will soon know everything there is to know about a guy who got “69" tattooed on his face.