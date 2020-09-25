Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

Thank you, Syfy’s Courtney Enlow, for scratching an itch we didn’t even know we had. Thank you for taking the time to teach us how to get a Robert Pattinson-inspired eye makeup look that can take us “from day to knight—The Dark Knight.”



“The thing about Batman is that he is ready at all times to just, like—to just fight some stuff. The other thing about Batman is we don’t know what happened to his parents.”

Honestly, we have nothing to add. 10s across the board. Incredibly useful. Definitely recreating this for our next Zoom call. Luckily—and you can consider this a mini-Read This post within an article about how to rock the R-Batz Eye—Syfy actually does have something to add, courtesy of TV critic and costume design expert Emma Fraser, who wrote a long, insightful piece about why it matters that The Batman will show Bruce Wayne’s face with cowl-makeup but sans cowl. Just a snippet from a long, worthwhile read:

Suspending disbelief is part of any movie-watching experience, regardless of whether it is based on a comic book. While we will gladly go on a fantastical journey, there are certain factors that can suddenly whip the real world back into focus, such as the disappearing eyeliner act. Continuity errors are hard to avoid, and the goofs section on IMDb can sometimes read like someone turning the lights on in a club at the end of a night—no one needs to see the drink-stained floor—or someone telling the teacher about a minor indiscretion. Sometimes these mistakes are anachronistic, ranging from a character wearing a pair of shoes that weren’t available at the time it is set or the now-infamous accidental Game of Thrones coffee cup and plastic water bottle appearances. These so-called “goofs” take the viewer out of the imaginary world, pulling back the curtain to remind us it is make-believe. The aforementioned Batman moment could be excused as a continuity error, yet it is more likely to be intentional. Were they concerned he wouldn’t look masculine enough? Or are painted faces reserved for the villains of Batman?

It is well worth a click. Feel free to share primer recommendations in the comments, and let’s all hope that we get a Robert-Pattinson-in-The-Devil-All-The-Time accent tutorial next.

