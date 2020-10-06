Second City Photo : Barry Brecheisen ( Getty Images )

Have you always been intrigued by improv comedy but don’t want to put in the time and effort to take classes, play annoying improv games, or learn what a Harold team is? Well, you’re in luck (provided you have enough money to make up for your lack of time or patience). The Hollywood Reporter says that the Chicago-based improv and sketch comedy institution The Second City is looking for a buyer. Just think: You could be an influential part of the improv education of the next Tina Fey, John Belushi, Bill Murray, Stephen Colbert, Amy Poehler, Steve Carell, or Chris Farley, and all you have to do is sign the checks. People might make thinly veiled references to you and how you ran Second City in future TV shows or podcast episodes! You’ll sort of be famous by association!



Current Second City owner Andrew Alexander says that he’s had an “extraordinary 47-year run” with the organization, giving him “more joy than one person should be allowed,” but it’s “time for a new generation with fresh ideas to take the company to the next level.” That seems to suggest that he wants someone who actually knows what they’re doing to take over, which seemingly torpedoes our whole “buy your way into the improv scene” premise, but never underestimate just how easy it is to buy your way into things—especially since market research says that the average reader of pop culture websites is enormously successful. You c an’t leave comments on The A.V. Club while you’re supposed to be working if you don’t have a job, right?

The Hollywood Reporter story doesn’t say what kind of price Second City is looking for or how one would go about buying it, but this is probably one of those things where you’d know the answer to both of those if you’re actually capable of doing it. Also, if you’re thinking the pandemic will have dropped the cost of this thing a bit and you’ll be able to get it for a steal, the Hollywood Reporter story does include various statements about how the Second City team has managed to find “green shoots that have further highlighted [the company’s] growth potential” and are working toward “digital delivery of programming, which is already off to a great start,” so go into this deal assuming you’re buying a thriving comedy brand and not a business that you can just strip for comedy parts.