You to continue fueling confusing crushes for a 3rd season

Shannon Miller
Photo: Netflix

Just so we’re all on the same page (get it?!), we as a viewing audience should definitely not be finding ways to sympathize with You’s murderous paramour, Joe Goldberg, right? Somehow, despite having an official body count, it was still a debated subject during the second season, where he attempted to start fresh after his previous relationship ended in, uh, very specific heartbreak. And some could very well be conflating their love of actor Penn Badgley, who once said that the Netflix series is about “how far are we willing to forgive an evil white man,” with his exceedingly dark (and murderous, let’s not forget murderous, please) fictional counterpart. In any case, it looks like fans will get to continue litigating their affection for a third season.

Netflix renewed the psychological thriller day, which was co-created by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti. Both will be returning as executive producers. Badgley and co-star Victoria Padretti have signed on to return. Season three will consist of 10 episodes and will premiere in sometime in 2021.

If you’re still planning on catching up, here’s Netflix’s official logline for the second season:

In the second season, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) moves from New York to Los Angeles to escape his past, and starts over with a new identity. Fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder, the last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again — with a woman named Love (Victoria Pedretti). Is history repeating? Or will this time be the real thing? Joe’s just crazy enough to risk finding out.

