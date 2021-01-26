Photo : JB Lacroix ( Getty Images )

Looks like You’s psychotic yet occasionally romantic (in an exceedingly twisted way) hero/villain Joe (Penn Badgley) may have some competition next season. Deadline announces that Scott Foster Kelly, known for prominent roles on Greek and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, will be joining the cast as “Ryan, a local television reporter. A well-liked single dad who has overcome a history of addiction, Ryan has secrets, including a controlling, calculating demeanor that he reserves for those closest to him and anyone who gets in his way.” Actually, sounds like he and Joe could be best friends. P lot twist!

Developed by Sera Gamble and the tireless Greg Berlanti, You is based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling books You and Hidden Bodies (the third novel in the series, You Love Me, will be released in April). In You season two, Joe met his ultimate romantic match in Love (Victoria Pedretti); the season wrapped with an image of the couple settling down to life in suburbia. But knowing Joe ( and knowing Love, for that matter), domestic bliss is likely not on the agenda. To aid in the inevitable season three hi jinks, Foster will be joined by other new You cast members like Scott Speedman, Travis Van Winkle, Shalita Grant, Dylan Arnold, and Tati Gabrielle. Saffron Burrows has been promoted to series regular as Love’s mother. You season three is currently in production, but unfortunately for those jonesing for the latest in Joe’s increasingly complicated (and murderous) romantic adventures, no release date has been announced yet.