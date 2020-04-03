Screenshot : YouTube

While some releases, like Trolls World Tour, are hitting VOD on the day they were supposed to land in theaters, most are being delayed to this fall or 2021. A Quiet Place II, for example, will now make a racket on September 4, while Fast And Furious 9 won’t unleash its nitrous boosters until April 2 of next year. This has more or less prepared us for the delays of any and all big Hollywood releases, so, yeah, as unsurprised as you are to hear that Top Gun: Maverick and the Jordan Peele-produced Candyman reboot have both been moved to later this year.

Candyman will unsheathe its hook on September 25, which, honestly, will likely help it, with Halloween just being around the corner and all. Of course, it will also have to contend with other spooky fare, including the Quiet Place sequel and The Conjuring 3, as well as Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho, which is set to debut that very same day. October, too, will see the release of Halloween Kills and Robert Zemeckis’ new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches. The calendar is getting crowded and there’s only so many screens.

Top Gun, meanwhile, is soaring into a December 23 release date, a day that will also see the release of a Croods sequel and Tim Story’s “live action” Tom And Jerry movie. While Maverick’s surely stared down more formidable foes, he’ll also be contending with the previous week’s releases, which include Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America sequel. That’s a stacked lineup.

All of this is subject to change, of course, and it all feels so terribly far away as we prepare for another month of hunkering down in our homes . But f or now, at least, we can take comfort in the hundreds of hours of content HBO just shared from behind its paywall. Or old episodes of Metalocalypse. Whatever gets you through.