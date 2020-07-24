You have the right to watch this trailer for Quibi's The Fugitive

Photo : Quibi

Quibi reportedly lost 90% of its first-day users after their free trials expired earlier this month , but the mobile streamer is hoping its surplus of A-listers (and newfound allowance of screenshots) will draw them back. Next on the docket? One of the first originals announced by the nascent platform : The Fugitive.



Nick Santora ’s spin on the dogged-cop-chases-innocent-man premise touts itself as hyper-modern, with social media and clout-chasing digital journalists amplifying the kind of misinformation that turns our ex-con hero (Boyd Holbrook) into the most wanted man alive. 24 fans will be happy to see K ie fer Sutherland vested up, his fevered bark as gruff as ever. Also, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Glenn Howerton is in this? That’s almost enough to get us to restart our subscription.

Watch the trailer below.

The Fugitive will unfold across 14 “quick bites,” with a new installment dropping every weekday between August 3 and 18.