You get 2 Mark Ruffalos for the price of 1 in HBO's I Know This Much Is True trailer

Randall Colburn
Since it was first released in 1998, Wally Lamb’s I Know This Much Is True hasn’t left the display tables at your neighborhood Barnes and Noble. Now, Lamb’s heartrending story of twin brothers, one of whom suffers from mental illness, will unfold as an HBO limited series starring Mark Ruffalo. Today, the streamer has released a trailer that sets a suitably fraught tone for the project.

Ruffalo plays both Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in the six-part series, which, per a synopsis, “follows their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.” Derek Cianfrance, the director behind soul-crushers like Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines will no doubt ensure it’s all as depressing as possible.

The incredible cast also includes Melissa Leo, Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn, Imogen Poots, and Archie Panjabi, as well as Rosie O’Donnell. who’s returning to cable following her turn in Showtime’s SMILF, which was cancelled amidst scandal last year.

Watch the trailer above ahead of the series’ April 27 premiere.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

