You either have to vote or lie to visit Pornhub on Election Day

Chances are you’ll be looking for distractions tomorrow. Maybe you’ll cook or clean or stare, unblinking, at a wall until it’s safe to go online again . Or maybe you’ll just uninstall Twitter from your phone and visit the only other website you regularly visit : Pornhub. Which is fine! Just know that visitors on Election Day won’t fully be able to escape the reality of our current moment (and not just because Stormy Daniels occupies those digital halls ).

On November 3, as part of its Give a F**k, Get a F**k campaign, Pornhub will be “reserved only for users who have voted in the United States.” Head to the site tomorrow and you’ll be greeted with an overlay page reminding you to vote before sampling the goods. Sure, you non-voters can just lie your way in, but you’ll have to live with the sin of deceiving your favorite adult entertainment site for the rest of your lives. And after all it’s done for you? For shame.

“Roughly 43 percent of eligible voters—equal to 100 million people—didn’t vote in the 2016 U.S Presidential Election, according to turnout estimates from the U.S. Elections Project,” VP Corey Price said in a statement, knowing full well that Pornhub attracts roughly 95% of eligible voters . “We want to encourage people to do their civic duty this year by casting their ballot and having their voice heard.”

Some of the industry’s biggest stars—Asa Akira, Domino Presley, Natassia Dreams, Janice Griffith, and Soverign Syre—are lending their voices to the campaign as well. You don’t want to disappoint them, do you? We didn’t think so, so why not take a moment to peruse this handy voting guide from our pals at Lifehacker? They’ll be so impressed with how informed you are.

