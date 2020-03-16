Penguins at the Chicago Aquarium in 2003 Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty )

The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is closed to visitors, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that didn’t stop one penguin named Wellington from exploring the grounds on Sunday.

“Penguins in the Amazon?!” reads a tweet from the official Shedd Aquarium account. “Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor.”

Using the term “field trip” is apparently not just an attempt to personify Wellington. “Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals,” a spokesperson for the aquarium told the Chicago Tribune on Monday. “Introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors.” Sounds way more productive than the monkey fight clubs that have broken out in Thailand.



Keep on learning, Wellington. Maybe you can go to penguin college and medical school and save us all from 2020.

