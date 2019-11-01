You can watch the Green Eggs & Ham trailer on a phone or with a clone or whatever, you get the idea

Dr. Seuss’s book Green Eggs & Ham is comprised of 50 words, total. They are: a, am, and, anywhere, are, be, boat, box, car, could, dark, do, eat, eggs, fox, goat, good, green, ham, here, house, I, if, in, let, like, may, me, mouse, not, on, or, rain, Sam, say, see, so, thank, that, the, them, there, they, train, tree, try, will, with, would, you. Those 50 words are now a TV show. Its first season includes 13 episodes, which, combined, took four years to make.
Netflix calls the series, created by Jared Stern and executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, a “postmodern Planes, Trains and Automobiles through the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss.” The plot sees Sam I Am (Adam Devine), a big fan of unusually-colored eggs and cured meats meet Guy Am I (Michael Douglas), who is not a big fan of those things. You might think that about sums up the story, given the source material, but you’d be wrong. A synopsis from the streamer also mentions:
- A zoo heist
- A briefcase mix-up
- A corporate overlord crushing the hopes and dreams of an employee, who is left with no other option but to resign
- No, seriously, that is part of the show
- Romance
- Dangerous pets
- A goat who is a bounty hunter
- And of course, the power of friendship
At the summer Television Critics Association press tour, Stern spoke proudly of the textured, hand-drawn 2D animation—and it does look pretty great. In addition to Douglas, the cast includes Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan, and Daveed Diggs.
It arrives fully-cooked (like eggs! Get it?) on November 8. Look for a pre-air review from Gwen Ihnat next week.