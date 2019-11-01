You can watch the Green Eggs & Ham trailer on a phone or with a clone or whatever, you get the idea

Dr. Seuss’s book Green Eggs & Ham is comprised of 50 words, total. They are: a, am, and, anywhere, are, be, boat, box, car, could, dark, do, eat, eggs, fox, goat, good, green, ham, here, house, I, if, in, let, like, may, me, mouse, not, on, or, rain, Sam, say, see, so, thank, that, the, them, there, they, train, tree, try, will, with, would, you. Those 50 words are now a TV show. Its first season includes 13 episodes, which, combined, took four years to make.

Netflix calls the series, created by Jared Stern and executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, a “postmodern Planes, Trains and Automobiles through the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss.” The plot sees Sam I Am (Adam Devine), a big fan of unusually-colored eggs and cured meats meet Guy Am I (Michael Douglas), who is not a big fan of those things. You might think that about sums up the story, given the source material, but you’d be wrong. A synopsis from the streamer also mentions:

A zoo heist

A briefcase mix-up

A corporate overlord crushing the hopes and dreams of an employee, who is left with no other option but to resign

No, seriously, that is part of the show

Romance

Dangerous pets

A goat who is a bounty hunter

And of course, the power of friendship

At the summer Television Critics Association press tour, Stern spoke proudly of the textured, hand-drawn 2D animation—and it does look pretty great. In addition to Douglas, the cast includes Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan, and Daveed Diggs.

It arrives fully-cooked (like eggs! Get it?) on November 8. Look for a pre-air review from Gwen Ihnat next week.