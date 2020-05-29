L to R: Schwartz & Middleditch (Netflix) and Tom Nook (screenshot) Image : Shannon Miller

“Facing off” with a seemingly affable animated raccoon may sound a touch dramatic, but anyone who has endured Tom Nook’s fiscal tyranny in Animal Crossing: New Horizons understands that this adorably chipper scammer needs to be taken down a few pegs. Which brave soul(s) will step in and ultimately liberate us from the mounds of unearned debt many of us have accumulated over the recent months? Maybe Ben Schwartz and Thomas Middleditch—known together as the improv comedy duo Middleditch & Schwartz—might be up to the task.

Advertisement

Or maybe they’ll simply surrender to the entrepreneurial trash panda’s every whim and fish in peace like the rest of us. You can find out tonight when Netflix launches its live Game Night, featuring the duo as they make their way through ACNH. According to Netflix, “these two comedy heavyweights will enter the Animal Crossing universe, tour each other’s islands, and take fan questions.” This will also be an opportunity for Middleditch to introduce Schwartz to Twitch, which has become somewhat of an inevitability for many celebrities during the lockdown as the streaming site has become a hotspot for cast reunions, watch parties, and live Q&As.

Game Night will kick off tonight at 7 PM EST/ 4 PM PST on Netflix’s dedicated Twitch page as well as Netflix Is A Joke’s YouTube channel. It’ll also be available on-demand after the event ends.