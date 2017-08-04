You can rent Barbie's Dreamhouse on Airbnb and escape soul-crushing reality for a weekend

It’s never too early to plan a decent weekend. (Dare we say, it’s the planning that actually gets some of us through the week.) You have a few options: You can enjoy a nice movie, hang out with some friends, do some laundry, or skim the internet and witness firsthand how the world is a steadily growing dumpster fire, click by daunting click. What, none of that strikes your fancy? Fine, how about fleeing to Malibu and staying in Barbie’s Dreamhouse for a couple days? Yes, we’re talking about the doll and yup, it’s a real-life, people-sized house.



Per Mattel, the iconic lifeguard/astronaut/doctor/former tomb raider is getting out of dodge for a few days and listing her abode on Airbnb, where she is a verified host, for a one-time experience. Per a recent press release, “the fabulous life-size Dreamhouse will be available for booking for four guests for a one-time, two-night stay on October 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. PDT, for only $60 a night, plus taxes and fees, to commemorate Barbie brand’s 60th anniversary. The house will offer enthusiasts the chance to experience her signature brand of hospitality, empowerment and inclusivity.”

Hopefully those who do get to stay don’t mind a few visitors: The experience also includes a meet-and-greet with hairstylist Jen Atkin, makeovers, an actual fencing lesson with Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad, a cooking lesson from business owner Gina Clarke-Helm, and a tour of Columbia Memorial Space Center with pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers. In conjunction with the project, Airbnb will make a donation to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which provides resources and support in order to empower young girls. Those who do get to book the space will be staying from October 27 through October 29. We only ask that those who do, report back and let us know just what a “hobby studio” is, in this context. Orphan Black taught us that those can actually be pretty scary.