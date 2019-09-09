Screenshot: The Lighthouse (YouTube)

The Lighthouse, Robert Eggers’ “enjoyably deranged” follow-up to satanic horror hit The Witch, looks as funny as it does unnerving, especially in its latest trailer. In it, the two lighthouse keepers played by Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson bark the word “what!” at each other as the sea pounds relentlessly away on all sides. One can imagine the real-life tension on set, between the disparity in their methods and the altogether miserable conditions, helped fuel this verbal tête-à-tête.

A “fantasy horror story set in the world of old sea-faring myths,” The Lighthouse looks to be about isolation, masculinity, and bonding as much as it does the mermaid that may or may not be swimming just off the shore. Find out when it hits theaters on October 18.