Kaley Cuoco stars in The Flight Attendant Photo : HBO Max

The typical holiday travel crunch probably isn’t happening this year ( at least, we hope that everyone who can stay home, will stay home, because have you seen the latest COVID case stats?). But HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant is still boarding early—the series premiere is streaming for free right now on the service, a week before its official debut.

Based on Chris Bohjalian’s 2018 book of the same name, The Flight Attendant stars Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, a jet-setting airline worker who becomes ensnared in a murder mystery—and comes to some stark realizations about her lifestyle—after a trip to Bangkok. As Cassie’s co-worker Megan, Rosie Perez finds herself in the on-screen company of millennials once more , but her character seems much more in control of her life than poor Lorraine. Zosia Mamet is a blustery ball of energy as Ani, Cassie’s no-nonsense best friend whose legal expertise will probably come in handy soon. And, oh, what the hell, the premiere’s already out anyway, so we’ll go ahead and mention that The Haunting Of Hill House’s Michiel Huisman plays a handsome dead guy. That’s not a spoiler, though much of the season is devoted to figuring out how he got dead (we already know why he’s handsome.)

The Flight Attendant will officially land on HBO on November 26, with three episodes (including the premiere.) The show will switch to a two-a -week schedule beginning December 3.