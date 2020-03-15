You can now stream all 18 hours of Ken Burns' Baseball for free

America’s Team in 1994 Photo : Jed Jacobsohn ( Getty Images/Allsport )

If you need something to do, PBS and the world’s preeminent director of extremely watchable and extremely long documentaries have a special treat: The entirety of Ken Burns’ Baseball—over 18 hours—is now available to stream for free on the PBS website and all of its related apps. This comes as a whole bunch of regular events and activities, including professional sports, have been canceled out of concern for spreading the coronavirus, with Burns explaining in a video that he wanted to specifically do this with Baseball because of the sports’ unifying power and ability to remind people that they’re part of a community. Also, to reiterate, it’s more than 18 hours long. That makes it one of Burns’ lengthiest productions, so it should fill a ton of time if you’re feeling a little cooped-up and need an extended distraction. (Burns’ The Vietnam War, which is similarly long, is on Netflix and Prime in the U.S. if you finish baseball.)

The free streaming option does not include Burns’ follow-up The Tenth Inning, which covers everything from the mid-’90s to 2010, but considering that this is happening because a lot of professional sports are not being played, it seems appropriate to end the series with the 1994 players’ strike that forced the MLB to cancel the World Series. That also means the series will end before the Cubs and Red Sox won their recent titles, so it’ll be a real throwback to the good old days.