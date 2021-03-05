Screenshot : BuzzerBlog

Over the many decades of slightly wrong The Price Is Right bids, none that we can recall is quite as painful as a recent loss by a deeply unfortunate woman named Jennifer. She came to the show perhaps hoping to leave with the keys to a new car or some other nice stuff for her home. She left the Showcase segment as one of the most excruciating examples of a game show loss we’ve ever seen.



During the episode in question, host Drew Carey announces the real value of items Jennifer and her competitor Robert have just bid on. He tells Robert that his bid was off by $6,083. Robert groans at how wrong he was. Then Carey, who has a look on his face like he knows he holds a game show nuclear weapon in his hands and is equally excited and wary of the moment he has to detonate it, gets to Jennifer.

“You were over by $3 ,” he says.

Watch it happen. It’s devastating.

Jennifer crouches down behind the podium and stands back up with a hand over her forehead and an expression of stunned disbelief. Carey congratulates Robert, who runs off to get his prize, and suggests Jennifer enjoy some ice cream or any other comfort food that might help take the sting off her loss. “That was… crushing,” Carey says as Jennifer exits the stage.



Real sadists can revisit this clip whenever they want, slowing it down to find the exact moment when Jennifer’s heart, like another sad wretch before her, is ripped in half on live TV thanks to her choo-choo-choosing the wrong number.



