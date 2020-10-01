"You all like Mad Men, right?!" pleads hopeful AMC+

Photo : Chesnot ( Getty Images )

Although we can’t yet confirm growing news reports that elementary schools are no longer able to teach their students basic math—because all the + signs have been stolen by half-assed streaming services trying to rebrand or establish themselves —we can report that AMC+ has launched its next gambit for our heart and minds. Y’all like Mad Men, right?

Advertisement

Well, AMC+ has got all the Mad Men you could want, provided you haven’t already gotten your fill of Don Draper and his various associates from the show’s long, long tour across any number of other streaming services over the years. Matthew Weiner’s celebrated show is now one of the flagships of AMC+, which isn’t actually a streaming service on its own—rather, it’s a collection of bundled content, collected from AMC, Shudder, IFC, and more, which you can pay to have added on top of an existing subscription like Amazon Prime, Xfinity, Dish, Sling, or Apple TV. You know, just in case your attempt to remember whatever the hell service Documentary Now! was streaming on wasn’t already enough of a pain in the ass.

Still though: How about that “Carousel” speech? Still gets the heart pumping, doesn’t it? Right? You like Portlandia, too, don’t you? Enough to pony up for another fucking content subscription, as the balkanization of online TV only gets smaller and more fractured? It’s all part of the service’s “Stream only the good stuff!” pitch, which also includes originals like Gangs Of London and Soulmates. C’mon: The Walking Dead’s on there, too. Remember when you used to love that?!

Advertisement

Please? Please plus ?