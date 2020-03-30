Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Yo, Joe! Hasbro just dropped episodes of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero on YouTube

Dan Neilan
Screenshot: G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero (YouTube)

Adding to the abundance of streaming content currently available to viewers riding out the coronavirus quarantine, the Hasbro toy company has generously uploaded the first 15 episodes of the classic animated series G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. Nothing will make you more inspired to do the right thing during this national crisis than watching an elite team of multicultural soldiers battle the dreaded Cobra organization. Go Joe!

Older readers will remember that G.I. Joe was initially launched in a miniseries format, intended as promotional material for Hasbro’s new toyline. These 15 episodes comprise those first three 5-episode miniseries, “The M.A.S.S. Device,” “The Revenge of Cobra,” and “The Pyramid of Darkness.” And before you start desperately scanning through each episode: The original PSAs aren’t in there. The parodies are better anyway.

There’s no word yet on whether Hasbro plans to upload the remaining 70 episodes or if this is just a tease to get you to purchase the full series on DVD. The company has, however, launched a new initiative called Bring Home The Fun, which is providing a number of indoor games and activities to parents and kids during this trying time. For those without children, enjoy indulging in nostalgia for a few hours until moving on to the next streaming binge.

