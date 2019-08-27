Yesterday's Himesh Patel to do something in Christopher Nolan's Tenet

Photo : Gareth Cattermole ( Getty Images )

Danny Boyle’s Yesterday was a film with a bizarre premise that took place in a fantastical universe without entirely consistent rules, and now star Himesh Patel is going to take his experience from that film to the one place where it will be the most useful: a Christopher Nolan movie. According to Variety, Patel is going to appear alongside John David Washington in Nolan’s next film, which we know is called Tenet. We also know it stars Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kenneth Branagh, but that’s it. We can guess that it’s a movie, with… scenes and talking and cinematography, but even that’s not necessarily a given.

We’d have a better idea if we had been lucky enough to see the mysterious teaser that was attached to some IMAX screenings of Hobbs & Shaw, but alas, we are hip millennials who only watch movies on tiny phone screens, so we didn’t get to see the very big versions of Hobbs and Shaw or Nolan’s very big teaser. If we had to guess, though, we’d say that Tenet will probably be about a man who wakes up in a world where nobody has heard of The Beatles, and yet the whole arc of popular music for the last 50 years has gone completely unchanged. Has anyone made a movie like that?

Either way, Tenet will be released next July, and we’ll all hopefully get to see the teaser at some point before that.

