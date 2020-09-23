The Haunting Of Bly Manor Photo : Netflix

Our bruised nation longs for nothing more than to be scared of things that can’t actually harm us, which is perhaps why the masses are more eager than ever to embrace spooky season this year. And while we remain supremely bummed that Candyman got bumped to next year, we can at least comfort ourselves with The Haunting Of Bly Manor, Netflix’s latest “literary remix” from horror director Mike Flanagan, who previously served up The Haunting Of Hill House.

Like Hill House, Bly Manor both modernizes and reworks an iconic horror text—in this case, Henry James’ The Turn Of The Screw—while still staying true to the ghostly spirit of the original. Hill House alums Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Kate Siegel reunite for Bly Manor, the story of an American nanny (Pedretti) who stumbles into a whole host of horrors when she arrives at an English estate where “centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed.”

Though longer and more involved than Netflix’s previous teaser, this more in-depth look is more atmospheric than anything, teasing spectral manifes tations, creepy dolls , and soaked-to-the-bone spirits in lieu of concrete story details . But, hey, who needs them ? You read Turn Of The Screw in high school and you’re probably more concerned with those hidden ghosts, the likes of which are apparently going to be explained this time around. (We sorta wish they wouldn’t be explained, but we’ll keep an open mind.)

The Haunting Of Bly Manor also stars T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Tahirah Sharif, and Amelia Eve. It swoops onto Netflix in its entirety on October 9 .