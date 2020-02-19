Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The National headline this year's Pitchfork Music Festival

For us Chicagoans, the Pitchfork Music Festival lineup reveal serves as an annual reminder that winter won’t actually last forever, that, at some point in the distant future, we’ll be complaining about how hot it is while listening to some bands we adore. Now in its 15th year, the festival will return to the Windy City’s Union Park from July 17 to 19 with a slate of artists that span genres and decades. Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels, and The National will headline the three-day fest, but there’s plenty of other sets to get jazzed about. The Fiery Furnaces, for example, will perform for the first time in nearly a decade.
Other highlights include pop-rock powerhouse Sharon Van Etten, elastic rapper Tierra Whack, metal titans Deafheaven, and Savages singer Jehnny Beth, who’s on the verge of releasing her debut solo album. Electronic artist Fennesz, queer-pop virtuoso SOPHIE, and Tim Hecker (along with The Konoyo Ensemble) are representative of the fest’s commitment to experimental fare, while Danny Brown, Thundercat, and BADBADNOTGOOD will undoubtedly satiate those who just wanna dance. We’re also going to call out Waxahatchee, whose early singles from her upcoming album are most excellent.
The full lineup for this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival is below, via Pitchfork. Festival passes and individual day tickets are already on sale, and can be purchased here.
Friday, July 17:
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Angel Olsen
The Fiery Furnaces
Jehnny Beth
Deafheaven
Waxahatchee
Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble
SOPHIE
Fennesz
Hop Along
Dehd
SPELLLING
KAINA
Femdot
Saturday, July 18:
Run the Jewels
Sharon Van Etten
Twin Peaks
Danny Brown
Thundercat
Cat Power
Tierra Whack
BADBADNOTGOOD
Dave
Oso Oso
Divino Niño
Boy Scouts
Ezra Collective
Margaux
Sunday, July 19:
The National
Big Thief
Kim Gordon
Phoebe Bridgers
Yaeji
Caroline Polachek
DJ Nate
Maxo Kream
Rapsody
Faye Webster
Mariah the Scientist
Dogleg
The Hecks
Dustin Laurenzi’s Snaketime