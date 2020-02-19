Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The National headline this year's Pitchfork Music Festival

Photo : Scott Dudelson ( Getty Images )

For us Chicagoans, the Pitchfork Music Festival lineup reveal serves as an annual reminder that winter won’t actually last forever, that, at some point in the distant future, we’ll be complaining about how hot it is while listening to some bands we adore. Now in its 15th year, the festival will return to the Windy City’s Union Park from July 17 to 19 with a slate of artists that span genres and decades. Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels, and The National will headline the three-day fest, but there’s plenty of other sets to get jazzed about. The Fiery Furnaces, for example, will perform for the first time in nearly a decade.

Other highlights include pop-rock powerhouse Sharon Van Etten, elastic rapper Tierra Whack, metal titans Deafheaven, and Savages singer Jehnny Beth, who’s on the verge of releasing her debut solo album. Electronic artist Fennesz, queer-pop virtuoso SOPHIE, and Tim Hecker (along with The Konoyo Ensemble) are representative of the fest’s commitment to experimental fare, while Danny Brown, Thundercat, and BADBADNOTGOOD will undoubtedly satiate those who just wanna dance. We’re also going to call out Waxahatchee, whose early singles from her upcoming album are most excellent.

The full lineup for this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival is below, via Pitchfork. Festival passes and individual day tickets are already on sale, and can be purchased here.

Friday, July 17:

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Angel Olsen

The Fiery Furnaces

Jehnny Beth

Deafheaven

Waxahatchee

Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble

SOPHIE

Fennesz

Hop Along

Dehd

SPELLLING

KAINA

Femdot

Saturday, July 18:



Run the Jewels

Sharon Van Etten

Twin Peaks

Danny Brown

Thundercat

Cat Power

Tierra Whack

BADBADNOTGOOD

Dave

Oso Oso

Divino Niño

Boy Scouts

Ezra Collective

Margaux

Sunday, July 19:

The National

Big Thief

Kim Gordon

Phoebe Bridgers

Yaeji

Caroline Polachek

DJ Nate

Maxo Kream

Rapsody

Faye Webster

Mariah the Scientist

Dogleg

The Hecks

Dustin Laurenzi’s Snaketime