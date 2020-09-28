Yeah, they're on Quibi, but the new episodes of 50 States Of Fright feature some big names in horror

Quibi’s 50 States Of Fright Screenshot : Quibi

Punchline though it may be, Emmy Award w inner Quibi is continuing to flood its airy, sparsely occupied digital halls with big-name talent. Today, the no -longer- strictly -mobile streamer shared a trailer for 50 States Of Fright’s new batch of episodes, and fans of modern (and indie) horror might just want to sign up for another free trial.

50 States Of Fright is, of course, best known as the show that gave us Rachel Brosnahan’s “golden arm,” one of the year’s most purely hilarious bits of unintentional comedy, so, you know, temper your expectations. Still, the folk-horror anthology is now host to Daniel Goldhaber and Isa Mazzei’s follow-up to 2018's tech-horror masterpiece Cam. Called “Red Rum,” the short casts Christina Ricci as one of a group of online influencers who rile up the spirits of a haunted hotel in Colorado.

Also of note is “Almost There,” a short by A Quiet Place screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods that finds a woman trying to fix a turbine as the ghost of her dead mother terrorizes her. And if you’re curious about the Irish filmmaker Sam Raimi “ handpicked” to direct the new Evil Dead movie, you’ll want to watch Lee Cronin’s “ 13 Steps to Hell,” which stars Rory Culkin and Lulu Wilson who descend a stairway to the underworld.

Watch a trailer for 50 States Of Fright’s new episodes below. All four of them are currently streaming on Quibi as of today.