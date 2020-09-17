Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

"Yeah, that's a brain," confirms everyone who looked at the brain this guy found on a beach

Photo: Auscape (Getty Images)

A man in Racine, Wisconsin, found a brain wrapped in tin foil while strolling along a beach this week. We know this because the man, a construction worker named Jimmy Senda, received confirmation from multiple nearby sources that the large organ encased in aluminum foil was, in fact, a brain.

“It took a little bit for it to really (register) of what was going on; it was a brain,” he told a local Wisconsin news channel.

Upon showing the former sentient being’s center of mental processing and emotion to some nearby city employees, Senda received even more assurance about it being a brain.

“And they’re like, ‘yeah, that’s a brain,’” said Senda.

Just to be sure, Jimmy Senda even called the local police to take a look at the brain. “Yeah, it looks like a brain,” he recalls them saying.

“There’s a lot of kids and families that are down here, and what happens if a kid would have found it?” Senda asked, knowing full well that said kid would look at it and say, “Yes, that’s a brain.”

Authorities are relatively sure the brain did not belong to a human, but some other large animal, and are currently investigating. If you’d like to confirm for yourself that it’s a brain, you can see some unedited photos over at Senda’s Facebook page. They’re gross. 

