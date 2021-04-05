Yahoo homepage in 2006 Photo : Justin Sullivan ( Getty Images )

First we lost AIM and MSN messenger. Now we’re losing another archaic way of procrastinating on the internet. Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4. If, like this writer, you spent your time online in the ’00s asking deeply embarrassing questions, like what that weird thing in your body is, or how to solve your math homework, you might either be relieved that you won’t stumble upon your cringey question or sad to lose such a nostalgic site. In case you missed out on using Yahoo Answers , it was basically Reddit’s predecessor, where people could ask questions in sections related to specific topics, like “Health” or “Family & Relationships.”



Advertisement

If you want to ask one last embarrassing question anonymously, the final day to do so is on April 20. Between that date and May 4, the site will be on “read-only” mode. After May 4, the Yahoo Answers URL will automatically redirect you to the Yahoo homepage, so the site will be nonexistent. But if you really miss Yahoo Answers, you’ll be able to download all the data until June 30, though the site says that “it can take up to 30 days to receive your content download.”And if you already miss seeing all the absolutely bonkers questions, the subreddit r/yahooanswersnow has some gems.

[Rolling Stone]